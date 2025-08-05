Immobilien Immobilien
Celebrating Switzerland? Yeeeesss!!!

  05.08.2025 Kandersteg
Almost 2000 Scouts marched into the center of Kandersteg on the eve of the Swiss National Day, during the later evening of the 31st of July 2025.
Almost 2000 Scouts marched into the center of Kandersteg on the eve of the Swiss National Day, during the later evening of the 31st of July 2025.

They had been celebrating both Switzerland and the existence of what unites them all: the Scouting Movement. The Scouts in Kandersteg, all gathered in KISC, the Kandersteg International Scout Centre, gathered from around 30 nations at least that night, warmed up at nightfall with dances, ...

