Immobilien Immobilien
Events Events
Stellen Stellen
Epaper Epaper

KISC and Kandersteg

  05.08.2025 Kandersteg
Bundesrat Albert Rösti am Eröffnungstag der BEA am 25. April 2025: Ein Selfie mit dem Bundesrat war bei den Jugendlichen sehr gefragt. Und man spürt, dass er einen Blick und ein Herz für die kommenden Generationen hat.Federal Councilor Albert Rösti on the opening day of the BEA on April 25, 2025: A selfie with the Federal Councilor was very popular among the young people. And one may sense that he has an eye and a heart for future generations.
Bundesrat Albert Rösti am Eröffnungstag der BEA am 25. April 2025: Ein Selfie mit dem Bundesrat war bei den Jugendlichen sehr gefragt. Und man spürt, dass er einen Blick und ein Herz für die kommenden Generationen hat.Federal Councilor Albert Rösti on the opening day of the BEA on April 25, 2025: A selfie with the Federal Councilor was very popular among the young people. And one may sense that he has an eye and a heart for future generations.

Sehr geehrte Leserinnen und Leser

Die Schweiz lebt von ihrer Vielfalt und ganz besonders von einer lebendigen Medienlandschaft. Gerade regionale Zeitungen wie der Frutigländer spielen dabei eine zentrale Rolle: Sie berichten nah bei den Menschen, stärken den ...

X

Image Title

<
1/10
>

Möchten Sie weiterlesen?

Ja. Ich bin Abonnent.

Haben Sie noch kein Konto? Registrieren Sie sich hier

Ja. Ich benötige ein Abo.

Abo Angebote