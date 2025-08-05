KISC and Kandersteg

Sehr geehrte Leserinnen und Leser

Die Schweiz lebt von ihrer Vielfalt und ganz besonders von einer lebendigen Medienlandschaft. Gerade regionale Zeitungen wie der Frutigländer spielen dabei eine zentrale Rolle: Sie berichten nah bei den Menschen, stärken den Zusammenhalt in der Region und bringen Informationen bis in abgelegene Bergdörfer. Ohne diese Verlage wäre unsere direkte Demokratie nicht denkbar.

Es ist wichtig, dass wir alle Zugang zu unterschiedlichen Sichtweisen haben und uns ein eigenes Bild machen können – gerade auch bei schwierigen und komplexen Themen, die unsere Gesellschaft bewegen. Deshalb unterstütze ich seit jeher die indirekte Presseförderung, die bereits seit 1849 besteht und vor allem kleinen und regionalen Medien zugutekommt.

Dass der Frutigländer nun erstmals acht Seiten auf Englisch herausgibt, ist eine besondere Rarität und ein Zeichen der Offenheit gegenüber der Welt. Schliesslich waren es internationale Gäste, die den Tourismus ins Berner Oberland gebracht haben: Schon im 18. Jahrhundert machten Schriftsteller wie Albrecht von Haller, Jean-Jacques Rousseau und Johann Wolfgang von Goethe mit ihren Werken auf die Schönheit unserer Landschaft aufmerksam. Sie weckten damit die Neugier zahlreicher Reisender aus England, Frankreich oder Deutschland. Heute lebt dieser internationale Geist in Kandersteg weiter: Das Kandersteg International Scout Centre zieht jedes Jahr tausende Jugendliche aus mehreren Dutzend Ländern an. Sie kommen, um die Natur zu erleben, Freundschaften zu knüpfen und Kulturen kennenzulernen und leisten zugleich einen wichtigen Beitrag zum lokalen Tourismus. Dank harter und verdankenswerter Arbeit unserer Bergbauern- und Älplerfamilien wird die Kulturlandschaft zudem auch für die nächste Touristengeneration so schön erhalten.

Mit dieser zweisprachigen Ausgabe baut der Frutigländer eine Brücke von der Region hinaus in die Welt. Ich wünsche allen Leserinnen und Lesern eine spannende und bereichernde Lektüre.

Albert Rösti, Bundesrat

Dear readers

Switzerland’s rich diversity is mirrored in its vibrant media landscape. Regional newspapers such as Frutigländer play a central role: they offer grassroots reporting, nurture regional identity, and bring news to even the remotest mountain villages. Without these publishers, our direct democracy would be unimaginable.

We all need access to a range of perspectives so we can make up our own minds – especially when it comes to the complex challenges our society faces. This is why I’ve always backed indirect press subsidies, a long-standing tradition since 1849 that helps keep local and regional journalism alive.

The decision by Frutigländer to publish eight pages in English for the first time is both exceptional and symbolic – a sign of the region’s openness to the world. It was, after all, international visitors who first brought tourism to the Bernese Oberland. As early as the 18th century, writers such as Albrecht von Haller, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe celebrated the beauty of our landscape in their works, inspiring waves of British, French and German visitors.

Today, this international spirit lives on in Kandersteg, where the International Scout Centre hosts thousands of young people from dozens of countries each year. They come to enjoy nature, build friendships and discover new cultures – while making a valuable contribution to local tourism. And thanks to the unwavering commitment of our mountain farming and Alpine families, the region’s cultural landscape remains beautifully preserved for future generations of visitors.

With this bilingual edition, Frutigländer is building a bridge from our region to the world. I hope you find these pages both insightful and inspiring.

Albert Rösti

Federal Councillor

Foreword by the President of the Municipal Council of Kandersteg

As President of the Municipal Council of Kandersteg, I am delighted to share a few personal words in this special English-language issue of the Frutigländer about the Scout Movement and the Kandersteg International Scout Centre (KISC).

For nearly 100 years, KISC has been much more than just a meeting place for young people from around the world – it is a vibrant symbol of international friendship, peace, and mutual understanding. Founded on the vision of Lord Baden-Powell, the centre has developed into a truly unique place where thousands of Scouts gather every year – united by shared values, despite diverse backgrounds.

For us in Kandersteg, KISC holds a special place. It is deeply rooted in the identity of our village. The many languages heard on our streets in summer, the international flags flying at the centre, and the interactions between locals and guests are daily reminders that Kandersteg is an open-minded, international village – a home for the world.

KISC also plays an important role in our local economy. It creates jobs, strengthens local businesses, and is a vital part of our tourism industry. The name of our beautiful holiday destination is carried far and wide, and I often meet older visitors who once came here as young Scouts and now return as hotel guests.

Even more important is the cultural and social exchange that KISC promotes. It nurtures understanding of diversity, sustainability, and community – values that are also deeply embedded in our village life.

On behalf of the entire community, I would like to sincerely thank all the KISC staff and all Scouts for their commitment, energy, and the positive impact they have on our village. We look forward to many more years of lived international KISC spirit and shared adventures.

René F. Maeder

President of the Municipal Council of Kandersteg