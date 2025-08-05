The Soul of Scouting: Uniting around a Campfire

Uniting around a campfire belongs to the DNA of Scouts worldwide. But what exactly does it mean to the «insiders», the Scouts themselves? And what are they actually doing by, bluntly speaking, simply sitting around a fire?

In the following article based on pictures of one of this year’s important campfire occasions on 18th of July at KISC in Kandersteg, we render a few impressions and thoughts around what may be called «the soul of Scouting»: the campfire.

In addition, we try to explain to all who are not too familiar with Scouting customs why those young folks are so often in such a good mood, and furthermore why they do so often appear in groups and celebrate their fellowship.

The Inauguration

The night the campfire occasion takes place dozens of groups from all over the world had barely arrived, some of them only a few hours before the event. Many of them had hardly had the time to install and get ready, but by late afternoon most of them were visible in front of the Main Chalet building rehearsing and motivating for their inaugural presentation.

All in their respective uniforms, their characteristic habit, distinguishable as nations and groups, they slowly strolled to the campfire circle located at the distant side of the KISC campsite. The discipline and inner order those groups display, though obviously emotional and joyful, is impressive but never restrictive.

The Introduction

Entering the circle built like a small amphitheater, each group made sure they were heard and seen, thus introducing themselves to those who had already arrived at the fire site. «Look, this is who we are», it said.

And it was part of the introductory ceremony to show signs of belonging on clothes and flags, like for example a large group from Cyprus who displayed their origin on an sewn on emblem in Greek letters, saying «we are the group of St-Paul» Actually in Greek letters: To name but a few others, there was a Sottish delegation, the «Second Torwood Scout Group, Scotland». Then there was a large Israeli group, consisting of well about 90 boys and girls in their late teens, proudly wearing their national flags as a sign of belonging, virtually breathing peace for a period.

And then there was – as one of the first to arrive at the fire ring – the elderly «Abe San», Mr. Abe Shu from Japan, sitting there long before the campfire is lit. His emblems were embroidered in Japanese, and only one was written in English.

Abe had been Office Manager of KISC in 1984, he explained. And then he revealed his present functions and deep integration into the Japanese and Taiwanese Scouting. Only the sadness in his eyes though gave a hint to the fact that this might well be his last trip to Kandersteg, the last of his life.

The Inspiration

The inspiration Scouts experience largely comes from an enthusiasm instigated by being distinguishable and unique as particular groups, but all peacefully integrated into «one big family», as it were, the global scouting community.

Around the campfire, and particularly this very night of the 18th of July in Kandersteg, this global community was celebrated like through a looking glass, concentrated in one singular spot. That night the campfire ring meant the world to those present.

The freedom they then experience bursts out in an enormous wave of creativity as each group contributes little pieces of entertaining sketches, of singing or dancing, or smaller artistic contributions. That night, not every performance is easily digestible for everyone, but if an occasional feigned disgust is displayed at all, it is done playfully, and «reconciliation» certainly prevails.

It is fellowship in peace that is celebrated. Thus, a campfire night begins happily, and it is always destined to have a happy ending, as well.

MARTIN NATTERER